Home Breaking News Delhi bound Air India flight made emergency landing at Dabolim airport after... Delhi bound Air India flight made emergency landing at Dabolim airport after take off due to technical problem. Flight still grounded. By Team Digital Goa - February 21, 2017, 1 :24 pm Delhi bound Air India flight made emergency landing at Dabolim airport after take off due to technical problem. Flight still grounded. NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike444FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS Police Detain Driver of BJP Poriem Candidate Vishwajeet K Rane in 2006 Murder Case Team Digital Goa - February 20, 2017, 8 :53 pm Postal Ballot Serial Numbers Leaked By CEO To BJP alleges Congress Team Digital Goa - February 20, 2017, 7 :39 pm Goa Customs Seize 2 Kg Gold Worth Rs 54 Lakh at Dabolim Airport Team Digital Goa - February 19, 2017, 9 :31 pm 500 Crore Worth Developmental Works To Come Up At Dabolim – AAI Chairman Team Digital Goa - February 17, 2017, 8 :04 pm