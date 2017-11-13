The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Election Commission’s (EC) response on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against its order to lodge an FIR against him for his remarks on bribery during the Goa assembly polls in January this year.

Justice Indermeet Kaur asked the EC to indicate its stand on Kejriwal’s petition, which alleged that the poll panel’s 29 January order curtailed his right to free speech. The court listed the matter for further hearing on 2 February next year.

