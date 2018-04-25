Directorate of Education has announced that necessary admission arrangements will be made for all students of Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary School across the state who are unable to secure admission in any school.

“The students will be admitted to any one of the school in their respective zones where the vacant seat are available,” informed the directorate.

The directorate has also asked students to register their names along with addresses and phone numbers and mobile numbers of their parents in respective Zonal Educational Offices such as Central Educational Zone, near National Theatre, Panaji, North Educational Zone, Near Post Office, Mapusa and South Educational Zone, Near Holy Spirit Church, Margao