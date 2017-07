Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today said that the desecration incidents in the state are well planned towards creating tension in the state after taking stalk of the situation in a high level meeting. He said, most of the incidents are reported after 6 pm in Margao-Quepem and Chandor belt and added that police have been asked to intensify patrolling in the area with more police vehicles. Same culprits suspected be involved in all these incidents, he added