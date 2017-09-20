Home News Developers booked for cheating Russian in Quepem News Developers booked for cheating Russian in Quepem By Digital Goa - September 20, 2017, 8 :04 pm Police today booked Sunil Kumar and Ankit Kumar of Sanatan Finance and Real Estate along with two Russians booked for cheating a Russian woman for Rs 45 lakh in the pretext of giving her flat at Peace Valley in Quepem. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS 3 persons injured in accident at Bhanastari Digital Goa - September 20, 2017, 10 :44 pm Sakhali Municipality to take govt services to the door step of citizens Digital Goa - September 20, 2017, 10 :08 pm Delhi-based 91springboard to provides co-working spaces to startups in Goa Digital Goa - September 20, 2017, 10 :00 pm KTC to placed order for 55 new buses Digital Goa - September 20, 2017, 8 :07 pm