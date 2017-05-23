Tension is prevailing at Saterimoll, Nirankal, as locals are divided over the time for anniversary celebration of a devasthan in the village. One of the ‘Gaunkars’ group is set to celebrate the anniversary while other group is opposing this and demanding that the function should be held in the month of July. Group which is set for celebration claims that it was this date that the deity was reinstalled and celebration should be done today itself. Large police force from Collem and Ponda Police stations under the supervision of Dysp Sunita Sawant,acting Dy collector Navnath Naik and PI Sudesh Naik are at the site to control law and order situation.