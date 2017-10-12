Dharbandora truck owners association has made a demand of a fresh rate of Rs 14 per tonne per kilometre with diesel price of Rs 52 per litre for transporting ore in the upcoming mining season.The association has given Oct 30 deadline to the government to comply with their demands and warned of blocking the highway if their demands are not met.

The mining firms have finalised Rs 12.50 per tonne per kilometer for first 10 kilometers, Rs 12 for 10 to 20 kilometers and Rs 11.50 for 20 kilometer and above.