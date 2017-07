A youth from Dhargal, Pernem who was seriously injured in accident at Dhargal on Sunday morning succumbed to injuries at GMC. The youth identified as one Sunil Aishi was hit by a heavy vehicle from behind. Sunil who was grievously injured in the accident was shifted to GMC where he breathed his last.

Pernem Police told Digital Goa that the vehicle that hit Sunil was not noticed by anyone around and hence managed to flee from the scene.