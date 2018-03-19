MGP MLA and PWD Minister Sudin Dhavlikar met the agitators and assured them to take up the mining issue and the problems faced by the mining dependents during the meeting with Nitin Gadkari. The union minister is arriving in the state tonight.He appealed to the agitators to hold protest at Azad Maidan instead of the bus stand. He also assured the protestors that Goa government will file a review petition in Supreme Court in the lease renewal matter shortly.MLAs Nilesh Cabral, Vijai Sardesai, Jayesh Salgaonkar also met the agitators.