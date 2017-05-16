Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Secretary and Goa in-charge Pankaj Gupta on Monday said the party did not get enough time to build a strong organisation in Goa. In a newsletter issued by AAP for Goa, Gupta also said that the party’s journey did not end with an election, whatever the result. The AAP received a drubbing in the February 4 assembly elections. “We brought many people together in a short span of time but lacked adequate time to build a strong organisation. We need to do that now by focussing on building a robust organisation across the state with the ability to engage all people who want to support this cause in a meaningful way,” Gupta said, imploring the cadre to think long-term.