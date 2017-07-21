Goa government today issued notification to reduce VAT on diesel by 3%. Price of diesel in Goa will be cheaper by Rs 1.40 per litre from midnight tonight. Notification was issued today by state government to reduce VAT on diesel from 22% to 19%. The new price in effect will be Rs 56 per little which was Rs 57.40 earlier. With this reduction diesel price in Goa will be cheaper by 50 paise compared to the price in neighbouring Karnataka. This will result in loss of Rs 3 cr revenue to the state government.