Leading experts, policy makers and renowned personalities have begun to gather in this e Western Indian state for the “Difficult Dialogues” forum, an annual conference tackling the most vital issues facing South Asia. The third edition in the series will focus on “Gender Equality – For Everyones Benefit?”

This year, the forum, beginning Friday, will be held in partnership with the University College London (UCL), Goa University (GU) and the International Centre Goa (ICG). Renowned professors of global health such as Professor Sarah Hawkes, who leads the UCL Centre for Global Health and Gender; Professor of Global Health David Osrin of UCL; Professor of Child and Family Policy Margaret O’Brien of UCL; and Professor of Global Health and Philosophy Sridhar Venkatapuram of King’s College London will be amongst the speakers at the conference. UK politician and teacher Baroness Shreela Flather and actress Gabriella Wright will also be present