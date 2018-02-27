Margao Court has issued summons to former Chief Minister of Goa Digambar Kamat to be present in the court on Wednesday in the Prafulla Hede alleged illegal mining matter. The matter was listed today. However, court issued summons as Kamat did not appear for hearing today.
The former CM’s name is listed in the SIT chargesheet regarding condonation of delay in the matter.
