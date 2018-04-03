BJP leader Dattaprasad Naik accused Ex-CM Digamber Kamat for being responsible for the mining problem in Goa.

“Kamat should stop giving the government lectures on power tariff hike. Our government has resolved the issue,” said Naik. But in the same breadth he also defended his party’s Minister Vishwajeet Rane who had warned of agitation over the issue.

“Concerns raised by Viswajit regarding power tariff hike were genuine,” he added.