The Government intends to make available the digital copies of the 62 volumes of the record series “Monsoon Correspondence” pertaining to the period 1605 to 1651 after acquiring the same from the National Archives of India, New Delhi. On 17th May 2017, a Protocol of Cooperation was signed between the National Archives of India and the Minister of Culture of the Portuguese Republic in the field of Archives. As a first step under this agreement, National Archives of Portugal handed over to the National Archives of India, a historic collection comprising digital copies of 62 volumes of the records series. This Directorate has requested the National Archives of India, New Delhi for the digital copies of the 62 volumes in order to fill up the missing gaps of the record series “Monsoon Correspondence”.