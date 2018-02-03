Digital payment mechanisms cannot eliminate corruption and it is still possible for government officials to demand bribes in cash, said Goa IT Professionals (GITP). The IT professionals argued that the government cannot claim that elimination of corruption was the motivation behind enabling E-payments.GITP also said that the objective of enabling digital payments in Goa should be to offer an additional convenience to customers and citizens.

“The objective of digital payments should be to offer an additional convenience.The cash mode should not be stopped as there will always be a large section of the society who will not be familiar with E-payments. Also, we should not see a halt in activity due to temporary snags in the telecom network,” added GITP.

In addition to government offices, digital payments should be mandated at all horticulture outlets, prepaid taxi counters, bus stands and hospitals as these are the places where citizens have the most frequent transactions the professionals body advised.