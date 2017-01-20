Home Breaking News Digvijay & Oscar rushes to Goa to resolve Congress – Goa Forward... Digvijay & Oscar rushes to Goa to resolve Congress – Goa Forward tangle. Cong wants GF to withdraw from Velim, Saligao & Navelim (Ind): Sources By Team Digital Goa - January 20, 2017, 11 :47 am Digvijay & Oscar rushes to Goa to resolve Congress – Goa Forward tangle. Cong wants GF to withdraw from Velim, Saligao & Navelim (Ind): Sources NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike413FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS 405 nominations received till last day, scrutiny tomorrow - - January 19, 2017, 12 :22 am Seven More Candidates Announced By BJP Team Digital Goa - January 16, 2017, 4 :09 pm Dont Just look back on shared history but look ahead and create newer ties... Team Digital Goa - January 12, 2017, 6 :03 pm All Options Open Including Getting a Leader From Center For CM’s Post– Gadkari Team Digital Goa - January 12, 2017, 5 :15 pm