Dilip Naik & Ameena Wadkar elected sarpanch & dy of Betki Khandola By Team Digital Goa - July 10, 2017, 11 :13 am Dilip Namdev Naik and Ameena Wadker elected sarpanch and dy sarpanch of Betqui-Khandola Panchayat. Out of nine eight members were present and election was unanimous. Govind Gaude congratulated new sarpanch and deputy sarpanch