Dine & Dance titled ‘eX Socials 2017’

Sunday, 3rd December 2017.

St. Xavier’s College Alumni Association

is pleased to inform you all that we will be hosting a

Dine & Dance titled ‘eX Socials 2017’ on

December 3rd, 2017

Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00pm

Place: St. Xaviers College Campus Mapusa.

Band to help you groove – A26

Relive the magic of Socials.

A sumptuous buffet will be laid out to qualm those pangs of hunger.

Exciting spot prizes to be won.

There’s also a ‘Best Batch’ trophy to be won!

Each pass costs Rs. 600/- but in return, you get A Splendid Decor transforming the college campus like you’ve never seen before, Starters, Lavish Buffet Dinner, Live Band, Prizes and Surprises and much more…

And also, whatever surplus is generated at the Event will be used to provide Scholarships to current Deserving Students.

Passes are available at the college! 🙂

Spread the word. Come, make this eXsocials a day to remember.

Children aged 3 and below free