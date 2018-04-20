Directorate of Mines and Geology has invited applications from Mining affected people to avail benefits in respect to the Goa District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

The total sum of Rs. 180.338 Crores have been collected from both the districts, out of which Rs. 93.848 Cr. are from North Goa and Rs. 86. 490 Cr. from South Goa District. It is informed that applications may be addressed to the Member Secretary (DMF) contact No.9604732844 office No. 0832-2426431and E-mail ID is dir-mine.goa@nic.in.