Discussing issues in media never gives solutions, only derails execution, said Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday. Speaking at the 126th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Panjim, the chief minister said discussions only gave multiple opinions which made an issue unresolvable, and created further hindrance in taking decisions. “Delhi is not mine. It is not the place I am habituated to. There was a lot of pressure on me. It is not easy to resolve the Kashmir issue. There is a need for a long term policy to resolve the Kashmir issue. And I feel, there are somethings where discussions should be few, but things need to made to happen,” said Parrikar.