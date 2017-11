The much awaited distribution of laptops under Cyberage scheme began today with CM Mahohar Parrikar handing over 50 laptops to XII Std students in a function at Porvorim. The Education Department proposes to distribute 35,000 laptops this year to Std XI, XII and XII passed out students in the state though total number comes to around 45,000. Mr Parrikar in his speech appealed students not to misuse laptops but to use for constructively.