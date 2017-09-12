DLF has received the environment clearance for its Rs 240 crore commercial project which is to come up in Patto village, Goa. The proposed commercial complex, to be constructed on a 18,120 square meter plot, would have eight small screen multiplexes for small gatherings and it will be the first of its kind in Goa. The DLF’s proposal was first examined by a green panel and based on its recommendations the Union Environment Ministry has given the final green clearance, reported a national news agency.