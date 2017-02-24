The District Magistrate, North Goa has ordered the closure of Ribandar causeway from Divja Circle to Ribandar- Merces Bye-pass junction for vehicular traffic from 12:00 noon of February 25, 2017 to 6:00 p.m., on February 25, 2017 as the carnival floats will assemble on this route and traffic diversion for organizing King Mono’s float parade in view of Carnival festival in Panaji city.

As regards the Float Movement, the Carnival floats will initially assemble from Divja Circle to Ribandar-Merces junction on Ribandar Cause-way. No floats will be allowed to come from KTC Circle towards Divja Circle. Instead, they will be diverted towards Merces Circle to proceed via bypass road to come to Ribandar Causeway from Merces-Ribandar road. Since the Ribandar Causeway from Divja Circle to Ribandar-Merces bypass junction will be used for lining of floats it shall be closed for general traffic from 12:00 noon of February 25, 2017 to 6:00 p.m., on February 25, 2017 i.e. till all the floats have crossed the Divja Circle.

Vehicles proceeding towards Ribandar-Old Goa from Panaji city will be diverted towards KTC Circle-Merces Circle-Ribandar Merces junction to come to Ribandar Causeway and proceed further to their destination. Vehicles coming from Old Goa-Ribandar to Panaji from Ribandar Causeway will be diverted at Ribandar Patto junction towards Chimbel junction to proceed to Merces Circle to their onward journey. From 2:30 p.m. all floats will be allowed to come upto starting point i.e. old Secretariat via D.B.B. Marg on river side lane.

The incoming traffic to Panaji city will be diverted at Goa Konkani Academy tri-junction to proceed via old Patto Bridge-Joao Castro road-Jose Falcao road-Church Square to reach their respective destination.

Vehicles coming from new Mandovi Bridge and from Bambolim side to enter Panaji city will not be allowed to enter via Divja Circle. They will be diverted to enter via Konkani Academy tri-junction –Old Patto Bridge.