District Magistrate, North Goa has ordered that the Campal Parade Ground and Azad Maidan, Panaji will be the two designated locations of organizing protest rallies, morchas, processions, hunger strikes, dharnas, agitations and other forms of protest in Panaji city and Porvorim. Any such activities taking place outside these specified locations will be treated as illegal and any person or persons violating this order is liable to be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code stated a press communique.

The Organizers will apply and get permission for organizing any of the activities mentioned hereinabove and will also obtain permission for using the two locations specified above from the authorities controlling the same. No permissions will be granted to use the above specified locations on days when State function are scheduled the press note further adds.