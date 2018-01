The District Magistrate, South Goa has imposed section 144 on January 19, 2018 prohibit gathering of 4 or more persons along the roads in South Goa District in view of the strike declared by taxi operators. “This will however not apply to religious functions, marriages, funeral procession and on duty Government servants. Any person contravening this order will be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” states the order.