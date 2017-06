When health minister came across dog in emergency and neo-natal wards of Goa Medical College two months back, it made headlines. There were assurances to take immediate action to clear the “mess” in GMC. Two months later picture has not changed much. Above photo is taken inside Casualty of Goa Medical College at 3.55 pm today June 17. The dog was seen freely roaming in the casualty and other wards adjoining it.