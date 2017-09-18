Dr. Chandrakant Porob is new Project Director of GSACS By Digital Goa - September 18, 2017, 6 :07 pm Dr. Chandrakant A. Porob has taken charge asProject Director of Goa State AIDS Control Society, Panaji. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS IMD withdraws extreme rainfall warning Digital Goa - September 18, 2017, 9 :45 pm Governor launches Web based App ERONET Digital Goa - September 18, 2017, 9 :39 pm Lucky 7 moves 300 mtrs off Miramar beach and hits sand bar Digital Goa - September 18, 2017, 6 :09 pm Dr. Chandrakant Porob is new Project Director of GSACS Digital Goa - September 18, 2017, 6 :07 pm