Dr. V S N Murty, has taken charge as the Acting Director of CSIR-NIO on 1 May 2017. Dr. Murty joined NIO in April 1980 as a Junior Scientific Assistant, and as a Scientist in July 1982 and has been actively involved with his research in the field of Physical Oceanography specialising in large scale ocean processes, circulation and air-sea interaction.Dr. Murty has also been the Scientist-in-charge of the NIO Regional Centre at Vishakhapatnam since 2008 till date.