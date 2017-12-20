Dr Omkar Ananad Shetye , the young Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon and Assistant Professor in department of oral and maxillofacial surgery in Goa Dental College and Hospital won the Best Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon award at the recently held 5th Annual Famdent Excellence in Dentistry Awards on the 16th December 2017 at The Club, D N Nagar, Mumbai. He was the winner amongst the top 10 Maxillofacial surgeons to be nominated for the same. He is the first Maxillofacial surgeon from the state of Goa to win this coveted title.

Earlier in the year he was also awarded the fellowship of the international college of surgeons at the convocation ceremony held in Chennai in the month of October . He also has fellowship in implantology awarded to him by the international Congress of Oral implant logy in Singapore2016.

Professionally, this year has been a fruitful one for Dr Omkar . He also cleared the exams for international Board for the certification of specialist in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (IBCSOMS) conducted by international association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (IAOMS) with its head quarters at Rolling Meadow, Illinois and USA.

This board was founded to define an international standard for the specialist and through its certification process provides a mechanism to distinguish surgeons who have achieved and maintained a level of expertise as defined by global standards and not an individual perception . IAOMS seeks to constantly expand its leadership role in improving the quality world wide. This fellowship will be presented to him by the international Board at the convocation ceremony at the Biannual international Conference to be held in Brazil.

In the recently conducted exams by the Royal College of Surgeons , Edinburg, he was one amongst the six fellow oral and Maxilofacial surgeons from india and the only goan to be successful. This exams were conducted over a period of 4 days in Bangalore . The said exams enrolls him to be the member of the Royal College of surgeons and the convocation ceremony will be held in Scotland next year.

He has also been conferred by the Indian Board of OMFS as their Fellow for successfully clearing their certification exams at the annual conference of AOMSI held at Nagpur 2017. This year alone he has been awarded with four fellowships and has been thriving hard to get his specialty recognized in the stat e of Goa. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is a unique specialty that sits asride the base professions of medicine and dentistry. Specialist oral and maxillofacial surgeons use their expertise to diagnose and treat a wide spectrum of diseases, injuries and congenital defects affecting the mouth,teeth,jaws, face, head and neck.

He is actively involved in the activities of the Indian Dental Association and is currently the Honorary Secretary of the Indian Dental Association Goa State branch.