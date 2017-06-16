Home News Dr Shivanad Bandekar new MS of GMC News Dr Shivanad Bandekar new MS of GMC By Team Digital Goa - June 16, 2017, 12 :22 pm Dr Shivanad Bandekar has been appointed as Medical superintendent at Goa medical college & hospital Bambolim. New department to be referred to as Blood transfusion department has also been created in GMC under Dr Mallya. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa Government to do away with Mahiti Ghars Team Digital Goa - June 16, 2017, 12 :11 pm 15 firms bag 45,000 laptop supply contract to students Team Digital Goa - June 15, 2017, 3 :05 pm Forest Dept to take Strict Action Against Frog Poachers Team Digital Goa - June 15, 2017, 2 :49 pm 11 tourists, 3 accused injured; 3 suffered fracture in the scuffle at Merces Team Digital Goa - June 14, 2017, 4 :09 pm