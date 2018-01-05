Home Breaking News Drinking in public places will be cognizable offence from next month, say... Drinking in public places will be cognizable offence from next month, say CM By Digital Goa - January 5, 2018, 11 :49 am Drinking in public places will be cognizable offence from next month, say CM - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Govt committed to protect the interest of traditional fisherman – Palyekar Digital Goa - January 5, 2018, 2 :02 pm Verna police recover weapon used in Verna murder case Digital Goa - January 4, 2018, 10 :10 pm Half of waste generated in Panaji will be processed in new plant at Patto... Digital Goa - January 4, 2018, 9 :58 pm Goa State Co-Op bank dealings from 2007 -2017 to be probed –Phaldesai Digital Goa - January 4, 2018, 9 :44 pm