In continuation with the drive that began yesterday Calangute police arrested five persons today for drinking alcohol in public area and causing nuisance to other tourists and locals. Two of the arrested are from Assam, two are from Belgaum and one person is from Madhya Pradesh. All the arrested persons were produced before the JMFC Mapusa and then released by the court after necessary action. “This drive will continue to instill discipline among the tourists specially who create trouble for others under the influence of alcohol,” asserted Calangute police.