TCP minister Vijai Sardesai today accused the state police of being in connivance with drug traders. “Drug trade cannot work without involvement of police. Drugs trade is going on with the help of some corrupt police officers,” tweeted the Goa Forward leader.
“Drug mafias backbone should be broken and our Govt will do it,” Vijai added.
Drug trade cannot operate without involvement of police –Vijai
