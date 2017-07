Anti narcotic cell (ANC) of Goa Police today raided a rented room at Anjuna and seized drugs worth Rs 12 lakh from a Kerala native. Accused Saidalvi K P was found in possession of 50gr cocaine, 336gr charas, 950 gr Ganja, 25 gr MDMA , 10gr LSD liquid. Total worth of the narcotic drugs is estimated to be rs 12 lakh. Accused has been arrested. PSI Pritesh Govekar is IO.