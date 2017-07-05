Two tourist police unit constables were assaulted on duty at Calangute beach this evening by 11 drunk tourist from Haryana and Delhi. The constables Sandesh Chodankar and Ladu Had were assaulted by the tourist for telling them not to drink on the beach. The tourists who were under the influence of alcohol started hurling abusive words towards the constables and further assaulted the Constables physically due to which they sustained injuries. All 11 tourist have been arrested and remanded to Judicial custody