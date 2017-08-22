Home Breaking News Dry days only in Panaji & Valpoi from today Dry days only in Panaji & Valpoi from today By Digital Goa News - August 22, 2017, 11 :08 am Dry days only in Panaji & Valpoi from today - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Fisherman union cautions the government against going ahead with tripartite MoU on river nationalisation Digital Goa - August 21, 2017, 10 :34 pm Goa CM Manohar Parrikar should have quit and then contested bypoll- Shiv Sena Digital Goa - August 21, 2017, 10 :14 pm Panaji bypoll: Parrikar confident of good voter turnout Digital Goa - August 21, 2017, 9 :37 pm Amit Shah’s meet inside Goa airport, an isolated incident, says AAI Digital Goa - August 21, 2017, 9 :32 pm