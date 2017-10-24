A contempt of Court petition has been filed by Adv. Aires Rodrigues before the Bombay High Court at Goa against the Goa Government over its inaction against the continued dumping of building debris and garbage along the Panaji-Old Goa bypass road. The petition will come up for hearing on October 25. Rodrigues has in his petition pointed out that taking serious note of the alleged gross violations of law, various orders came to be passed by the High Court in earlier PILs filed over the issue. “In rank contempt of Court debris and garbage has continued to be dumped unabated along the same stretch of the bypass with the situation getting bad to worse by the day having now reached a point of crisis,” Rodrigues said.