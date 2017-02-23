The Deputy Collector (DRO), D.O. for Flying Squad Team, North Goa District has issued a stop work order directing the concerned persons to immediately stop the work regarding dumping of debris which has been dumped along the road in the property bearing Survey No. 489/3 of Calapur Village, Tiswadi taluka and thereby violation of Section 17-A of TCP Act.

The order has further asked the concerned persons to explain as to why action should not be taken for restoration of the said land, within two days from the receipt of this order. They have also been asked to produce the required documents as aforesaid, failing which it will be presumed that he/ she is not in possession of the same and the Town and Country Planning Department will take action towards the restoration of the said land in question and further needful action as deemed fit.