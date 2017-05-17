“Officers will be fined if services are not delivered to citizens on time,” said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar while speaking at the inaugural function of the E-District portal in the capital.

E-District portal https://goaonline.gov.in which aims to provide transparent citizen centric delivery system of government services without multiple trips to government offices was launched today by CM in the presence of Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte . E-District is a Mission Mode Project (MMP) under the flagship Digital India programme.

Online System for integration of property registration with mutation was also launched by the CM Parrikar on the occasion. With the new system in place mutation of property will be done in 90 days time. “Necessary amendments have been made to the Goa land revenue code Act and related rules are also made,” informed the revenue minister. 3200 mutation cases have been cleared by this government so far.

With the introduction of the Integration of Property Registration with Mutation, all property documents registered, along with paid e Challan and application for mutation will be available with the Mamlatdar instantly. Delays involved in sending Form XIII to Mamlatdar will be eliminated. Mutation will compulsorily follow a Property Registration and in the near future, the Record of Rights will reflect the actual ownership, one of the key objectives of the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Program.