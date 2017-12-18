The Director of Planning, Statistics and Evaluation has introduced e-Teor module which will now allow online Birth application for issuance/correction of teor through www.goaonline.gov.inportal. The system will be available in five taluka viz. Tiswadi, Bardez, Salcete, Mormugao and Ponda from December 18, 2017.

Directorate of Archives and Archaeology has digitized all the available records maintained in manual register pertaining to Birth/Death from the year 1914 to 1970 for scientific preservation of the records as per the directives of High Court of Bombay at Goa. The total Birth folios digitized are 11, 01,294, total Death folios digitized are 6, 93,553 and total folios digitized are 17, 94,847. Based on these digitized records approximately 9,57,083 Birth Records are made available for public viewing and approximately 5,62,610 Death Records along with available Birth Records are uploaded for viewing of sub Registrars.

Every citizen who wants to get a Birth/Death record will have to register themselves on www.goaonlin.gov.in by providing basic information like name, address, mobile no, date of birth, email id. On successful registration the citizen can login using their credentials and enter basic details to search Birth/Death records. Upon successful search, citizens can view and download a non-certified birth teor copy on a real time basis.

To obtain a certified copy of Birth/Death record or to make correction in Birth/Death record, citizen will have to submit the application form online after which the citizen will be intimated and the acknowledgment will be sent via sms and email as per details provided by the applicant. Citizens will have to visit the respective Civil Registrar cum Sub Registrar office only to collect the certified copy of Birth/Death record or to submit any required documents when requested by the respective Civil Registrar cum Sub Registrar office in order to authorize correction in Birth/Death record. The citizen will always be intimated regarding the status of their application via SMS and email on a regular basis.