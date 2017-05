“Earmarking 2.5% of CRF for development of water ways, as approved by Union Cabinet will immensely benefit Goa,” said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the amendment of Central Road Fund Act, 2000 to allocate 2.5 per cent of the proceeds of Central Road Fund (CRF) for development and maintenance of National Waterways (NWs) and a reduction in the share provided for development of National Highways.