Election Commission today censured Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for violation of model code of conduct during his Jan 8 speech in Goa at a poll rally.

The EC has taken note of the speech by Kejriwal in Goa where he called upon the electors in Goa “to refuse to accept Rs 5000 this time but ask for Rs 10000 when BJP workers come to distribute money in election time, citing price hike and to take new currency notes”.

“The Election Commission hereby, CENSURES you for violating the aforesaid provisions of MCC and expects that you shall be more circumspect in your public utterances during election time. You may also note that in case of similar violation of MCC in future, the Commission shall take stern action against you and your party, using all powers available to it including action under Para 16 A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968,” stated the EC order.

Delhi CM on his part has said that the EC order against him is completely wrong. “Lower court gave order in my favor. EC ignored court’s order. I will challenge EC’s latest order in court,” Kejriwal tweeted.