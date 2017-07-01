Names of 500 people from Goa who have opted for Portuguese citizenship have been deleted from Goa’s voter list informed Chief Electoral Officer(CEO) Kunal. “Total of 11 lakh 10 thousand voters are there in Goa. Our aim is also to clean voters list by deleting names of those who do not reside in Goa,” he added.There will a special campaign by election commission in July to enroll left out voters in the age group of 18 to 21. “Education institutions and colleges are our target for the drive. Special camps will be held on July 8 and July 22,” CEO informed.