In a major development, Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs. 1.95 Crores belonging to ex CM Digmaber Kamat and ex PWD minister Churchill Alemao, who are the prime accused in multi crore Louis Berger Bribery case. The above action was taken after the Enforcement Directorate investigated the financial trail of the proceeds of crime obtained by the accused person in the Louis Berger Bribery case.

The attached properties worth Rs. 1.20 crores of Mr. Digamber Kamat includes a plot of land of Area 4047 Sq. Feet situated at Gogal , Residential building at Taleigao and fixed deposits of Rs. 41.35 Lakhs.The attached properties worth Rs. 75 Lakhs of Churchill Alemao includes 8 Apartments at Fatrade of Varca Village worth Rs. 75 lakhs as per the Registered Sale value of the year 2009.

The officials of Louis Berger, Nihon Suido Consultants Company Ltd, Japan, NGS Consultants Company Ltd, Japan, Shah Technical Consultancy Company Ltd, India and other government officials and Hawala operators were examined. A Letter Rogatory has been sent to the USA for further investigation of the absconding accused Mr. James McClung who is presently imprisoned in USA. Further investigation is in progress, states the press note issued by Enforcement Directorate.

The US-based firm was a consultant for water augmentation and sewerage pipeline laying project in Goa and Guwahati funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency. The scam allegedly took place in 2010 when Kamat was the Goa chief minister.

The Crime Branch has claimed that they tracked the trail of the money that was allegedly paid to Kamat, Alemao and others.

Apart from Kamat, Crime Branch has also charged Louis Berger official James McClung, former India Vice President of the company Satyakam Mohanty, head of JICA-aided project in Goa Anand Wachasunder, Hawala dealer Raychand Soni, former Margao municipal council chairperson Arthur D’Silva and former Goa Public Works Department Minister Churchill Alemao in the case.

The alleged bribery had come to light when Louis Berger company admitted to the violations under US Foreign Corrupt Practises Act and agreed to pay a penalty of $17.1 million to resolve the charge that it had bribed foreign officials(DigitalGoa).