EDC today announced implementation plans for 3 entrepreneurship development initiatives. The schemes were announced after the EDC board meet held today.

Rs 6.67 Crore for Self employment to 72 proposals from tribal youth

Implementation of Goa Tribal Employment Generation Programme to provide finanacial assistance to the tribal community of the state to become self employed by improving entrepreneurial skills and thereby improving their economic position, on a long term sustainable basis. Any person in the age group of 18 to 45 yrs with minimum qualification of Std IV can avail of 40% subsidy for a maximum loan of Rs. 25 Lacs at interest of 2%.

In all EDC will work on 72 proposals from tribal youth for self employment amounting to Rs 667 lacs.

23 youth to benefit from GST entrepreneur scheme

Implementation of GST entrepreneurs scheme of EDC to create professionals to help small businesses to comply with GST. Under this scheme the EDC will be providing financial loan with subsidy to procure computer, printer, software, furniture, etc in addition to office space to work from as well as handholding support for 1 year. In all 23 youths will benefit out of this.

Corpus of Rs. 500 lacs as seed fund for contribution to the incubates at EDC Incubation Centre

EDC has today announced formation of corpus of Rs. 500 lacs as seed fund for contribution to the incubates at EDC Incubation Centre.

“The fund will be used to infuse equity of 3-10% in Goan Startup’s to incubate them, in return for an equivalent quantum of their shares in their venture,” said EDC Chairman Siddharth Kuncolienkar .