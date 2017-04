“EDC disbursed loans worth Rs 45 crore to various projects in the state in this closing financial year. This is the highest loan disbursement in the last 10 years. In addition Rupees 17 crore have been disbursement under CMRY with 92 percent recovery,” stated EDC officials. Board of Directors of EDC have been reconstituted by the Goa Government. Siddarth Kunkoliekar is made chairman yet again and Santosh Kenkre is appointed vice chairman. A total of 9 directors have been appointed.