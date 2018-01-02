6,000 entrepreneurs have been created in Goa under Chief Minister Rozgar Yojna (CMRY) in the state informed EDC officials.

“Rs 63 cr loan has been disbursed to entrepreneurs and the recovery rate has been 93 percent,” the officials said while speaking to media persons on the capital today.

EDC employment generation Task force was also set up today to look into the ways and means of generating gainful employment for Goan youth.