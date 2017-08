Electronic dance music events like Sunburn and Supersonic help increase tourist inflow to Goa and promote the state as an international tourism destination, Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar said on Tuesday.Over five years (from 2012 to 2016), when the EDM festivals were held, the state government earned a total revenue of Rs 20.46 crore from the two events, the minister said in a written reply in the Goa legislative assembly.