State Education department has issued detailed guidelines for admission in primary, middle and secondary schools in Goa with significant emphasis on neighborhood schooling and prohibiting screening procedure for admission in schools.

The department has asked schools to have absolute transparency in the admission process.

It is also mandated that the headmaster should announce on school notice board list of habitations and localities around the school jurisdiction along with the distance in advance. The department has also asked schools to announce a provisional list calling objection from parents before finalising the admission list.

Adhar card has been listed as one of the documents to be produced by the parent or guardian at the time of admission along with other documents such as domicile, election card, telephone bill, property tax receipt of residence and ration card.